|
Citation
|
Delmas M, Camps V, Lemercier C. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 86: 392-401.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although it is key to improving acceptability, there is sparse scientific literature on the experience of humans as passengers in partially automated cars. The present study therefore investigated the influence of road type, weather conditions, traffic congestion level, vehicle speed, and human factors (e.g., trust in automated cars) on passenger comfort in an automated car classified as Level 3 according to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Participants were exposed to scenarios in which a character is driven by an SAE Level 3 automated car in different combinations of conditions (e.g., highway × heavy rain × very congested traffic × vehicle following prescribed speed). They were asked to rate their perceived comfort as if they were the protagonist.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Discomfort; Drivenger; Driving automation; Passenger; Scenario