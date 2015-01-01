Abstract

At present, various climate disasters, global warming and other problems feed off of one another. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, flooding, and drought as well as human-made disasters such as petrochemical plant safety accidents and steam explosion accidents pose a threat to and affect the development of cities. Therefore, scholars, scientists, and urban planners must study and discuss disasters, so as to work toward important concepts such as resilient cities, resilient landscapes, and disaster prevention parks. This study discusses the resilience park from the perspective of the resilient city. Since the harm caused by natural disasters to parks is mainly due to flooding and high winds, this study focuses on the prevention and control of flood and wind damage. This study is an attempt to explore the indicators of resilience of parks in the context of flood and wind damage, calculate the indicator weight of resilience parks, and establish an indicator evaluation system for resilience parks. The research methods of this study are the Fuzzy Delphi method and the network analysis program method. The results show that the indicators of a resilience park under flood disaster are different types of soil drainage capacity grade (0.199), the lawn to permeable ratio (0.248), the permeable pavement grade (0.125), and the degradation basin grade (0.177). The indicators of a resilience park under high winds are the wind resistance grade of tree species (0.064), the multilayer planting configuration grade (0.053), the tree height and wind resistance grade (0.066), and the bearing capacity grade of trunk and root system (0.067). The weight of each index is calculated. Finally, the park toughness index evaluation system is established. Through this study, we hope to put forward reconstruction suggestions for different parks and provide the evaluation criteria of park toughness so as to improve the disaster resistance of parks.

Language: en