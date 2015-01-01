Abstract

Recently, with the increased frequency of disasters, the demand for measures to secure the golden hour after disasters has been increasing. Therefore, it is necessary to plan and select road infrastructures for effective disaster response. The purpose of this study was to determine emergency road networks for rapid rescue, paramedical activity, and resource transfer in the event of an earthquake in Seoul (including nearby areas). Decisions were made to select a suitable emergency road network in Seoul based on the collection and management of earthquake-related data, grid-based quantitative evaluation of factors regarding demands during disasters and provision of response resources, link-based importance evaluation and grouping analysis, and results of grid and link evaluations. Analysis was first conducted on 16 types of disaster demands, including building, facility, demographic, and response resource-provision data. An expert survey was conducted, and each factor was weighted and integrated into the grid structure for grid-based analysis. Roads and bridges that could play critical roles in an earthquake were selected and grouped in the road network for link-based analysis. The final emergency road network was chosen based on the quantitative and qualitative results from the second and third stages.

