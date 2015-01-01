Abstract

Overtaking rule is a key factor for the estimation of bus discharge flow and bus delay at stops. In general, there are four kinds of overtaking rules, namely no-overtaking, enter-overtaking, exit-overtaking and free-overtaking. This paper studies a two-berth tandem bus stop in a saturated state and proposes calculation models for the maximum bus discharge flow and average berth blocking time under different overtaking rules. Cellular automata simulation is applied to verify the model's reliability. Then the influence of bus dwell time characteristics and overtaking rules are analyzed.



RESULTS show that overtaking has a positive impact on the maximum bus discharge flow and average berth blocking time to a certain extent. If only one overtaking behavior is allowed, the exit-overtaking rule is recommended. The study reveals that overtaking behavior plays an important role in bus service level and operational efficiency. Bus-overtaking rules are suggested to be changed with different bus flow states to obtain the optimal berth effectiveness.

