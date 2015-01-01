|
Liu L, Bian Z, Nie Q. Sustainability 2022; 14(9): e5343.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Overtaking rule is a key factor for the estimation of bus discharge flow and bus delay at stops. In general, there are four kinds of overtaking rules, namely no-overtaking, enter-overtaking, exit-overtaking and free-overtaking. This paper studies a two-berth tandem bus stop in a saturated state and proposes calculation models for the maximum bus discharge flow and average berth blocking time under different overtaking rules. Cellular automata simulation is applied to verify the model's reliability. Then the influence of bus dwell time characteristics and overtaking rules are analyzed.
average berth blocking time; cellular automata simulation; maximum bus discharge flow; overtaking rules