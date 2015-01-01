Abstract

One of the alarming aspects of Bangladesh's traffic safety is the massive growth in the number of drivers without previous driving instruction or licenses. Proper traffic safety is defined as systems and techniques used to safeguard road users against dying or being severely injured. A driving simulator policy and an environmental model are validated in this research. It aims to create a safe mass transit system with a minimal number of fatalities and injuries. The study focuses on current road and transportation strategies. Educated and internet-using Bangladeshi drivers took part in a questionnaire about their emotional stability on an online platform with more than 100 questions comprising two parts. While one of the part outlines the physiological, cultural, and socioeconomic factors and driver education, in another part, an 18-point Driver's Behavior Questionnaire was introduced to the responders. About 40% of the surveyed drivers in the poll were inexperienced. However, 49% of people prefer to ride two-wheelers. Moreover, 70% of surveyed drivers hold valid driver's licenses. At the same time, 35.2% of those were college graduates. Even 34.8% of accidents were caused by excessive speed and non-aggressive driving. In addition, age and degree of education were significant indicators of distracted driving violations. The study's findings will raise awareness about the country's undesirable driving patterns, resulting in a safer transit system with fewer accidents and deaths. In addition, the findings may be utilized to improve present road and transit policies and lead to the development of a driving simulator program for Bangladeshis.

