Abstract

The uncertainty of the occurrence of a disaster is greater in places such as Mexico City, a city with one of the largest seismic activities in the world. This leads to a growing need for the population to be better educated in the application of security protocols. Challenge-Based Learning (CBL) is a didactic technique that brings students closer to real situations with the aim of developing the skills required to apply their knowledge in the design, study, and implementation of a solution to a given challenge. In this report, the authors apply this teaching technique to create a system capable of helping civil protection personnel monitor, guide, and record crucial data in an emergency. All of this is achieved through a web administrator and using route planning algorithms hosted within a cloud server to provide the user with an efficient route in real time. The result was a working prototype that performs these tasks. After several tests, the prototype showed the suitability of the system. Educating to prevent is essential to reduce the number of deaths in a disaster. CBL is a suitable technique for developing the necessary skills and integrating multidisciplinary knowledge.

Language: en