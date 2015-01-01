Abstract

The Lancet Psychiatry Commission on Intimate Partner Violence and Mental Health: advancing mental health services, research, and policy provides an invaluable summary of research showing that women who experience intimate partner violence (IPV), and children who are directly and indirectly affected, are at elevated risk of developing mental health problems, as are male IPV perpetrators. The Commission's recommendation is that mental health service providers, whether specialists or in primary health care, consider the likelihood of trauma exposure among individuals presenting with common mental health problems, and are able to counsel appropriately and provide or refer for support. Organisations and services helping survivors of IPV should assist with their mental health needs and those of their children...

