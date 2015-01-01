Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incidence of drug poisoning deaths has increased during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Previous research has established that risks differ for drug poisoning death according to occupation, and that workers also have a different risk for exposure to and death from COVID-19. This study sought to determine whether workers in certain occupations had drug poisoning mortality rates that increased in 2020 (the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic) compared to the average mortality rate for workers in those occupations during the previous 3 years.



METHODS: Death certificates of Massachusetts residents who died from drug poisonings in 2017-2020 were obtained. Average mortality rates of drug poisoning according to occupation during the 2017-2019 period were compared to mortality rates in 2020.



RESULTS: Between the 2017-2019 period and 2020, mortality rates of drug poisoning increased significantly for workers in three occupational groups: food preparation and serving; healthcare support; and transportation and material moving. In these occupations, most of the increases in 2020 compared to 2017-2019 occurred in months after COVID-19 pandemic cases and deaths increased in Massachusetts.



CONCLUSION: Mortality rates from drug poisonings increased substantially in several occupations in 2020 compared to previous years. Further research should examine the role of occupational factors in this increase in drug poisoning mortality rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Particular attention should be given to determine the role that exposure to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, work stress, and financial stress due to job insecurity played in these increases.

