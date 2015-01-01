|
Hawkins D, Phan AT. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35575411
BACKGROUND: Incidence of drug poisoning deaths has increased during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Previous research has established that risks differ for drug poisoning death according to occupation, and that workers also have a different risk for exposure to and death from COVID-19. This study sought to determine whether workers in certain occupations had drug poisoning mortality rates that increased in 2020 (the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic) compared to the average mortality rate for workers in those occupations during the previous 3 years.
mortality; opioids; COVID-19; occupation