Biswas A, Harbin S, Irvin E, Johnston H, Begum M, Tiong M, Apedaile D, Koehoorn M, Smith P. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35578160
BACKGROUND: Health responses associated with occupational exposures can vary between men and women. AIMS: This study reviewed the work injury and disability risks associated with similar types of occupational exposures for men and women within and across occupations. MATERIALS & METHODS: A systematic review was undertaken of observational studies published between 2009 and 2019. Studies were required to empirically compare men and women for associations between occupational exposures and work injury or disability outcomes. Included studies were appraised for methodological quality and medium to high rated studies were compared for risk differences between men and women.
gender; systematic review; sex; occupational exposures; work disability; work injury