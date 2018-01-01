|
Citation
Sheira D, Tennakoon L, Forrester JD. Am. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
DOI
PMID
35574592
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A prior single-site study from the Midwest exploring seasonality of traumatic rib fractures found injuries are more common during summer months and lower in winter months. There have been no modern studies evaluating seasonality of these common injuries nationally. Our aim was to describe temporal and spatial distribution of rib fractures in the United States. We hypothesized presentations for traumatic rib fractures follow a seasonal pattern, with greater frequency of rib fractures in the summer and lower levels in the winter.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; chest trauma; climate; rib; weather