Citation
Berndt A, Hutchinson C, Tepper D, George S. Aust. Occup. Ther. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35575199
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Driver-trained occupational therapists are advanced practitioners who work with people to help maintain their independence and autonomy through driving. There is a lack of investigation of professional reasoning processes for why interventions are recommended by driver-trained occupational therapists. This research project sought to explore the reasoning of driver-trained occupational therapists when they plan, implement, and reflect on driver rehabilitation interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
qualitative research; automobile driving; activities of daily living; clinical reasoning; occupational therapy