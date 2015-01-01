Abstract

This study examines how favorable attitudes towards autonomous vehicle technology and automation-induced complacency relate to unsafe driving behaviors using semi-autonomous vehicles as an exemplar. The sample consisted of 441 college students and a repeated measures design was used to examine the relationships between psychological attitudes and susceptibility to risky driving behaviors across three scenarios. Linear regression analyses were conducted for hypothesis testing. Study 1 showed that favorable attitudes towards autonomous vehicle technologies were not significantly associated with susceptibility to risky driving behaviors. Study 2 replicated this finding, however, automation-induced complacency was significantly associated with susceptibility to risky driving behaviors. Additionally, evidence was found for the incremental validity of automation-induced complacency over favorable attitudes towards autonomous features. In distinguishing favorable attitudes toward autonomous features from automation-induced complacency, future research and policy-making can separately address these constructs for the promotion of traffic safety and policy-making.Practitioner Summary: We aimed to assess inclinations towards risky driving behaviors in semi-autonomous vehicles. Using vignettes, we found that favorable attitudes towards autonomous vehicles are not associated with risky behaviors, but automation-induced complacency was. Our findings suggest policies like educational programs can be implemented to prevent misuse of semi-autonomous vehicles.

Language: en