|
Citation
|
Kucuk H, Acar N, Unsal A, Kılınç A. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; 26(1): 3-8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35571542
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Occupational accidents are still one of the important causes of morbidity and mortality. Sleep apnea is a significant risk factor for occupational accidents in hospitals. AIMS: To determine the frequency of occupational accidents and their relationship with the risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSAS). SETTINGS AND DESIGN: Cross-sectional study in a hospital setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sleep apnea; sleep disorders; sleep quality; Hospital workers; occupational accident