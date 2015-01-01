Abstract

A great number of burns affect the hands, either as part of a more extensive burn or as an isolated injury. These injuries can lead to physical, social and psychological consequences that may reduce quality of life and make difficult the return to work. The goal of this study was to investigate the main epidemiologic characteristics of adult patients with hand burns admitted to a dedicated burn centre, evaluate the outcomes of the treatment, and identify the predictors associated with the worst outcomes. This study found that a considerable amount of burn victims admitted had hand burns (41.5%). Males are more likely to be injured in general, but females are more prevalent in burns by hot liquids. The most common comorbidity was hypertension, followed by dyslipidemia and type II diabetes. Cooking is the activity associated with more accidental victims. Most injuries did not require surgical intervention. Approximately two-thirds of the patients did not have any important sequelae. The most common complications were scar disturbances (26%) and scar contractures (14%). The need for surgery, a higher number of surgeries and higher surface area burn were associated with the worst outcomes. It is imperative to establish a burn prevention education program nationwide, encompassing water temperature control in households, the use of anti-burn equipment, and the replacement of old electrical/ heating equipment.

