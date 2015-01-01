Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine how the COVID-19 pandemic affected driving and health outcomes in older adults.



METHODS: We compared Advancing Understanding of Transportation Options (AUTO) study participants enrolled before (December 2019 to March 2020) versus during the pandemic (May 2020 to June 2021). Participants were English-speaking, licensed drivers (≥70 years) who drove weekly and had a primary care provider at a study site and ≥1 medical condition potentially associated with driving cessation. We used baseline self-reported measures on mobility and health.



RESULTS: Compared to those enrolled pre-COVID-19 (n = 61), more participants enrolled during COVID-19 (n = 240) reported driving reductions (26% vs. 70%, p <.001) and more often for personal preference (vs. medical/emotional reasons). While mean social isolation was higher during than pre-COVID-19, self-reported depression, stress, and overall health PROMIS scores did not differ significantly.



DISCUSSION: Our findings highlight the resiliency of some older adults and have implications for mitigating the negative effects of driving cessation.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en