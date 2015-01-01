|
Citation
|
Scharpf F, Kızıltepe R, Kirika A, Hecker T. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35583121
|
Abstract
|
There is increasing evidence for the deleterious impact of emotional violence on children's well-being and development. This systematic review focused on a) the prevalence and (b) correlates of emotional violence by teachers. A literature search of quantitative and peer-reviewed studies published in English between 1980 and April 2021 was conducted. Eighty-four studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies represented all geographical regions of the world, were predominantly cross-sectional and of moderate quality. Studies were heterogeneous in terms of their samples, conceptualization, and measurement of emotional violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
systematic review; prevalence; teachers; correlates; emotional violence; school