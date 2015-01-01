SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elgaddal N, Reuben C. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(20): 692.

(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7120a5

35587912

† Based on response to the survey question, "Does crime make it unsafe for you to walk?" The interviewer could have added "where you live" for clarification if necessary. This question was asked as part of a series of questions (including questions regarding traffic, weather, and the availability and quality of sidewalks and roads) on the sample adult's perception of their walking environment.

§ Estimates were based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

In 2020, 11.0% of adults aged ≥18 years felt that crime made it unsafe for them to walk. Percentages were lower for men (8.9%) than for women (13.0%). Men were less likely than women to feel unsafe walking because of crime in all age groups (18-24 years: 9.3% of men compared with 17.1% of women; 25-44 years: 10.1% of men compared with 14.1% of women; 45-64 years: 8.9% of men compared with 12.7% of women; ≥65 years: 6.5% of men compared with 9.9% of women). Among both sexes, adults aged ≥65 years were less likely to feel unsafe to walk than those in younger age groups.

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm


