Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While research has reported on overall prevalence rates of drug driving, the extent of recidivist offending has yet to be explored. The objective of this research was to examine recidivistic behaviors detected through Roadside Drug Testing (RDT) in Queensland (between December 2007 and June 2020), with a focus on: Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 3,4-Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA), and methamphetamine (MA).



METHOD: Data were provided by the Queensland Police Service, and contained information on positive drug detections that were confirmed via laboratory analysis.



RESULTS: The analyses revealed 50,442 unique offenders with a total of 67,727 offenses, as 25% (N = 12,490) of all offenders had been apprehended more than once (ranging from 2 to 11 offences). MA use was more common among recidivist offenders, whereas THC was more common for those with one offense. On average, the days between offenses decreased with increases in offense number.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide evidence for the extent of drug driving recidivism on Queensland roads.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: To deter recidivists and the greater motorist population from drug driving, there is need for greater resources dedicated to RDT to increase both the perceived and real likelihood of detection.

