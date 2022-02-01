|
Citation
|
Mills L, Freeman J, Davey J. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 81: 116-122.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35589282
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: While research has reported on overall prevalence rates of drug driving, the extent of recidivist offending has yet to be explored. The objective of this research was to examine recidivistic behaviors detected through Roadside Drug Testing (RDT) in Queensland (between December 2007 and June 2020), with a focus on: Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 3,4-Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA), and methamphetamine (MA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drug driving; Queensland; Recidivism; Roadside drug testing