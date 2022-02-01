|
INTRODUCTION: Distracted driving is a concern for traffic safety in the 21st century, and can be held responsible for the increasing propensity and severity of traffic crashes. With the advent of mobile technologies, distractions involving the use of cellphones while driving have emerged, and young drivers in particular are getting more and more engaged in these distractions. Texting or receiving phone calls while driving are offenses in most states, and they are punished with fiscal penalties. Awareness campaigns have also been arranged over recent decades across the United States in order to minimize crashes due to distracted driving. The severity of such crashes depends on driver behavior, which can also be affected by various factors like the geometric design of the roadway, lighting and environmental conditions, and temporal variables.
New Jersey; Distracted driving; Cellphone distractions; Mixed Logit Model; Pseudo-elasticity