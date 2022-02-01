Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Whole-body vibration has direct impacts on driver vigilance by increasing physical and cognitive stress on the driver, which leads to drowsiness, fatigue and road traffic accidents. Although sleep deprivation, sleep apnoea and alcohol consumption can also lead to driver drowsiness, exposure to steady vibration is the factor most readily controlled by changes to vehicle design, yet it has received comparatively less attention.



METHODS: This review investigated interrelationships between the various components of whole-body vibration and the physiological and cognitive parameters that lead to driver drowsiness, as well as the effects of vibration parameters (frequency, amplitude, waveform and duration). Vibrations transmitted to the driver body from the vehicle floor and/or seat have been considered for this review, whereas hand-arm vibration, shocks, acute or transient vibration were excluded from consideration.



RESULTS: Drowsiness is affected by interactions between the frequency, amplitude, waveform and duration of the vibration. Under optimal conditions, whole-body vibration can induce significant drowsiness within 30 min. Low frequency whole-body vibrations, particularly vibrations of 4-10 Hz, are most effective at inducing drowsiness. This review notes some limitations of current studies and suggests directions for future research.



CONCLUSIONS: This review demonstrated a strong causal link exists between whole-body vibration and driver drowsiness. Since driver drowsiness has been established to be a significant contributor to motor vehicle accidents, research is needed to identify ways to minimise the components of whole-body vibration that contribute to drowsiness, as well as devising more effective ways to counteract drowsiness.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: By raising awareness of the vibrational factors that contribute to drowsiness, manufacturers will be prompted to design vehicles that reduce the influence of these factors.

Language: en