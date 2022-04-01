Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a paucity of data to describe how neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage (NSD) correlates with childhood injuries and outcomes. This study assesses the relationship of NSD to bicycle safety and trauma outcomes among pediatric bicycle versus automobile injuries.



METHODS: Between 2008 and 2018, patients ≤18 y old with bicycle versus automobile injuries from a Level I pediatric trauma center were evaluated. Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was used to measure NSD. Patient demographics, injury, clinical data characteristics, and bike safety were analyzed. Traffic scene data from the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System were matched to clinical records. Multivariate logistic regression was used to assess demographic characteristics related to helmet usage.



RESULTS: Among 321 patients, 84% were male with a median age of 12 y [interquartile range 9-13], and 44% were of Hispanic ethnicity. Hispanic ethnicity was greater in the most disadvantaged ADI groups (P < 0.001). Mortality occurred in two patients, and most (96%) were discharged home. Of Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System matched traffic records, 81% were at locations without a bike lane. No differences were found in GCS, intensive care unit admission, or length of stay by ADI. Hispanic ethnicity and the highest deprivation group were independently associated with lower odds of wearing a helmet (AOR 0.35, 95% confidence interval 0.1-0.9, P = 0.03; AOR 0.33 95% confidence interval 0.17-0.62; P = 0.001), while patient age and sex were unrelated to helmet usage.



CONCLUSIONS: Outcomes for bike versus auto trauma remains similar across ADI groups. However, bike helmet usage is significantly lower among Hispanic children and those from neighborhoods with greater socioeconomic disadvantage.

Language: en