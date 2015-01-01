Abstract

To better implement the Strategy of Rural Revitalization, it is essential to characterize the rural settlements and understand their roles in the socio-environmental interactive system. This paper is hence aimed at achieving such a study using different spatial analysis such as kernel density and spatial autocorrelation (SA) and modeling approaches, e.g., simple and multiple linear regression analyses taking Jiangxi, a province in China as an example. Remote sensing, topographic and socioeconomic data were employed for this purpose. Through these analyses, it is found that the rural settlements in the study area appear to have a spatial distribution pattern of "dense north and sparse south" as an "F" type, and are quantitatively characterized as low elevations, flat terrain, high river and road densities, rich cultivated land resources and susceptible to the impact of urban radiation with a R(2) of 0.520-0.748. Based on this understanding, a new inequality evaluation indicator of rural development, i.e., socio-environmental evaluation index (SEI), was developed. Areas with SEI lower than 0.40 should be given a priority to implement the revitalization strategy in the province. This index can also be extended to study of the imbalance of rural development in other regions and countries.

