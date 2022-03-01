Abstract

Mushroom poisoning and subsequently the number of patients visiting emergency rooms are increasing, as well as the proportion of fatal mushroom poisonings. Myocytic mushroom poisoning is one of the new clinical classifications. This report documents the course of a family with Russula subnigricans poisoning complicated by severe rhabdomyolysis, including a case that was misdiagnosed as myocardial infarction. A 64-y-old man visited our hospital with symptoms including substernal chest discomfort, nausea, vomiting, and myalgia, lasting for 12 h. His laboratory tests showed elevated serum high-sensitive troponin I. He was diagnosed with non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction. After that, 2 family members who ate mushrooms together were transferred from a local emergency room with the diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis. Consequently, rhabdomyolysis due to mushroom poisoning was diagnosed. They were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. After admission, conservative management, including primary fluid resuscitation, was performed, and the patients were discharged without complications. R subnigricans poisoning was revealed after investigation and should be considered in mushroom poisoning with rhabdomyolysis. Early recognition and intensive supportive care are important for mushroom poisoning patients.

Language: en