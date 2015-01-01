|
Citation
John EM, Kolisambeevi AA, Pournami F, Prithvi AK, Nandakumar A, Prabhakar J, Jain N. Indian J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35595926
Abstract
India faces myriad, inconceivable issues on the medical front. We received a critically ill young infant, with acute onset multiorgan dysfunction syndrome (MODS): encephalopathy, respiratory and hepatic failure, shock, and acute kidney injury. Differentials considered were sepsis (bacterial/viral), inborn errors of metabolism, hemophagocytosis, critical congenital heart disease, and endocrinopathies. To rule out these, investigations including polymerase chain reaction for pathogens and tandem mass spectrometry (TMS) were done but they did not conclusively support any of the above. Continued parent communication revealed history of oral/nasal instillation "therapy" with indigenous oil and plant-based concoctions for a minor cold.
