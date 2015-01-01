Abstract

Crosswalks present a major threat to pedestrians, but we lack dense behavioral data to investigate the risks they face. One of the breakthroughs is to analyze potential risky behaviors of the road users (e.g., near-miss collision), which can provide clues to take actions such as deployment of additional safety infrastructures. In order to capture these subtle potential risky situations and behaviors, the use of vision sensors makes it easier to study and analyze potential traffic risks. In this study, we introduce a new approach to obtain the potential risky behaviors of vehicles and pedestrians from CCTV cameras deployed on the roads. This study has three novel contributions: (1) recasting CCTV cameras for surveillance to contribute to the study of the crossing environment; (2) creating one sequential process from partitioning video to extracting their behavioral features; and (3) analyzing the extracted behavioral features and clarifying the interactive moving patterns by the crossing environment. These kinds of data are the foundation for understanding road users' risky behaviors, and further support decision makers for their efficient decisions in improving and making a safer road environment. We validate the feasibility of this model by applying it to video footage collected from crosswalks in various conditions in Osan City, Republic of Korea.

Language: en