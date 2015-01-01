Abstract

This article evaluates the driver's reaction times in a driving simulator environment. The research focused mainly on young drivers under the age of 26, who cause many accidents. Each participating driver provided basic information later used for mathematical-statistical analysis. The main advantage of driving simulators is limitless usage. It is possible to simulate situations that would be unacceptable in real road traffic. Therefore, this study is also able to examine drunk driving. The main goal of the article is to evaluate if gender, practice, or alcohol significantly affected the reaction time of 30 drivers. We also focused on drinking before driving for a smaller number of the drivers; ten of them performed driving under the influence of alcohol. For these mathematical-statistical purposes, we used a one-sample t-test, a paired-samples t-test, an independent-sample t-test, and a correlation analysis together with the assessment of its statistical significance.

