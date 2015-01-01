Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the epidemiology, patterns, seasonality and outcome of all-terrain vehicle-related injuries (ATVRIs) among different age groups in Qatar.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of all patients hospitalized with ATVRI from 2010 to 2018 was conducted. Data were analyzed by age, gender, seasonality, and Injury severity Score (ISS). Chi-square, Student t and ANOVA tests were used for analysis. Multivariate regression analysis was performed to find out predictors of head injury and severe injury among ATV users.



RESULTS: Out of 15,000 trauma admissions, 521 had ATVRI (4%) with a mean age of 23.3 ± 12.3. The male-to-female ratio was 4:1 and the pediatric population represented 40%. The compliance with helmet use was 3.6%. The most injured regions were chest (29.8%), upper extremities (28.8%) and the head (25.9%). The mean ISS was 10.6 ± 7.7. Fracture fixation was the most operative intervention. Among hospitalized patients, 7.7% were transferred to rehabilitation. ATVRIs occurred more frequently between October and April and a large proportion (57.8%) occurred during weekends. The overall ATV-related hospital mortality rate was 2.1%. Young and older ATV users were more likely to suffer spine injuries than the pediatric population (p = 0.001). The mean ISS was greater in the older groups (p = 0.03). There were no statistically significant differences regarding the use of protective devices, mortality, or length of hospital stay between the different age groups. On multivariate analysis, young age and ISS were predictors of head injury among ATV users after adjusting for gender and helmet use.



CONCLUSION: This is a nationwide study looking at all age groups who sustained ATVRI in Qatar. ATVRIs were observed in all age groups following leisure and recreational use. It follows a seasonal pattern with poor protective measures compliance. There is a need to reinforce helmet use and raise public awareness.

