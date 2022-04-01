Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Colchicine poisoning is a life-threatening intoxication.



CASE REPORT: We report a case of food poisosing with Colchicum autumnale by confusion with wild garlic. The clinical presentation is the same as that of colchicine drug intoxication. The evolution can be fatal in case of massive ingestion. The proximity of the place of growth and their similar appearance in spring make Colchicum and wild garlic plants that can easily be confused.



CONCLUSION: Physicians have to be vigilant in case of dysenteric syndrome and biological disturbances in spring and look for the consumption of perennial plant preceding symptoms.



===



Introduction



L'intoxication à la colchicine est une intoxication mettant en jeu le pronostic vital.



Observation



Nous rapportons le cas d'une intoxication alimentaire au colchique par confusion avec de l'ail des ours. Le tableau clinique est le même que celui d'une intoxication médicamenteuse à la colchicine. L'évolution peut être fatale en cas d'ingestion massive. La proximité du lieu de pousse et leur aspect similaire au printemps font du colchique et de l'ail des ours des plantes pouvant facilement être confondues.



Conclusion



Il faut être vigilant en cas de syndrome dysentérique et de perturbations biologiques au printemps et rechercher la consommation de plante vivace précédant les symptômes.

Language: fr