Citation
Skopp G, Graw M, Musshoff F. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(1): 5-19.
Vernacular Title
Welche neuen wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnisse und praktischen Erwägungen sprechen für eine Anhebung des Grenzwertes für Tetrahydrocannabinol nach Paragraf 24a StVG?
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
On 22 May 2007, a body of experts advising the government (Grenzwertkommission) has recommended a threshold value of 1 ng tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/ml serum in cases driving under the influence of THC as a threshold for administrative offence, but not as a criminal offence. Actually, this concentration is being discussed, and moreover, is increasingly being called for a substantial increase. The paper considers the question of whether such an increase can be based on currently published epidemiological and experimental studies as well as on practical considerations. Firstly, pharmacologic aspects will be provided, followed by a discussion on effects on safe driving under the influence of moderate and heavy use cannabis. A high interindividual variability of tested parameters results even from thoroughly designed studies and regardless of the extent of drug consumption. At present, it is unknown whether residual effects will impair safe driving. The time a relevant impairment following active drug use may be present is estimated at several hours; yet, a specific information is not available. Meta analyses made on the accident risks all showed heterogenous results; moreover, they had an evidence level III at the most. Mostly, laboratory investigations were not performed at all, or were performed on urine and/or not in in a timely manner. Therefore, there are no valid THC concentrations to quantitively estimate the degree of impairment and the risk of injury. Due to the limited possibility at objectively estimating the degree of intoxication, some European countries introduced thresholds for THC in blood, which can lead to serious criminal consequences. The current level of knowledge should not lead to enhance the degree of uncertainty being inherent in each threshold value. Instead, each change related to this threshold should be based on sufficient knowledge.
Language: de