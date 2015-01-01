Abstract

Users of cannabis products riding/driving a motor vehicle after ingesting this psychoactive substance endanger road safety and thus justify doubts about their fitness to drive. In Germany, a limit of 1.0 ng/ml THC in the blood is in force as a starting point and indication for safety measures like demanding a pure medical or a medical-psychological assessment from the offender. The outcome of such an assessment comprises an expert opinion regarding the fitness to drive status or prognosis including the offender's relapse risk at road traffic. Although this threshold of 1.0 ng/ml has been debated since 2015 and an increase to 3.0 ng/ml THC has been proposed several times, the article aims to stimulate this ongoing discussion. By analyzing case files (N=159) with examination data from pure medical and medical-psychological reports in the context of fitness to drive, the focus of the study was to find out, whether different levels of THC might be indicative for the drivers drug use disorder category, underlying variables from consumption history, consumption motivation, and delinquency features in accordance with the result of the assessment. For this purpose, two offender groups were contrasted against each other: persons driving with less than 3.0 ng/ml THC in their blood and persons driving with at least 3.0 ng/ml THC in their blood. In general, the results confirm that the two offender groups do not differ significantly with regard to their drug use disorder, underlying variables, and the assessment outcomes. It can therefore be concluded that both risk groups belong to a largely homogeneous population that could be described as "habitual cannabis users with clinically relevant characteristics driving motor vehicles". Accordingly, all offenders resemble the metaphor of "drivers with habitualized consumption pattern". Among the clinical markers the authors found, for example, a long-term and intensive consumption history with failed attempts at abstinence and increasing consumption, additional co-use of other psychoactive substances or alcohol, and a tendency towards delinquency. In the discussion section, this situation is reflected in the state of knowledge from specialist literature leading to a recommendation for Annex 4 of the Driving License Ordinance (FeV) in Germany.



Konsumenten von Cannabisprodukten, die nach Aufnahme dieser psychoaktiven Substanz ein Kraftfahrzeug führen, gefährden zum einen die Verkehrssicherheit und begründen zum anderen damit Zweifel an ihrer Fahreignung. Dabei gilt aktuell ein Grenzwert von 1,0 ng/ml THC im Blut, wobei dieser Wert seit 2015 immer wieder diskutiert und dabei eine Anhebung auf 3,0 ng/ml vorgeschlagen wird. Dreh- und Angelpunkt der neu entfachten Grenzwertdebatte ist das Bestreben, eine valide und zuverlässige Identifikation solcher Kraftfahrer zu gewährleisten, von denen ein besonders hohes Gefährdungspotenzial für die Verkehrssicherheit ausgeht. Der Artikel möchte zur aktuellen Diskussion beitragen, indem Medizinisch-Psychologische Gutachten und ärztliche Gutachten (N=159 Fallakten) im Kontext der Fahreignung analysiert wurden. Geprüft wurde, ob beziehungsweise inwieweit sich Kraftfahrer, die mit unterschiedlich hohen THC-Konzentrationen im Blut am Straßenverkehr teilgenommen haben, hinsichtlich ihrer fahreignungsrelevanten Problemausprägung und dem Ergebnis der Untersuchung (Expertenurteil zur Fahreignung) unterscheiden. Dabei wurden in der vorliegenden Studie zwei Gruppen von Personen näher betrachtet: Personen, die mit weniger als 3,0 ng/ml THC im Blut auffällig wurden, sowie Personen, die mit mindestens 3,0 ng/ml THC im Blut am Straßenverkehr teilgenommen hatten. Dabei sollte die Frage beleuchtet werden, ob diese Personen statistisch gesehen ein und derselben Grundgesamtheit entstammen und insofern prognostisch ein ähnliches Verkehrssicherheitsrisiko repräsentieren. In der Gesamtbetrachtung aller Einzelergebnisse kann es als bestätigt angesehen werden, dass sich die beiden hier näher untersuchten THC-Gruppen (unter 3,0 ng/ml beziehungsweise ab 3,0 ng/ml THC im Blut) im Hinblick auf ihre Problemstruktur und -ausprägung nicht signifikant unterscheiden. In beiden Risikogruppen wurden unter anderem eine langfristige und intensive Konsumvorgeschichte mit überwiegend häufigem und gewohnheitsmäßigem Cannabiskonsum, vergeblichen Verzichtsversuchen und berichteter Konsumsteigerung, Co-Konsum anderer psychoaktiver Substanzen oder Alkohol und eine Tendenz zur Delinquenz beobachtet. Dieses Lagebild wird im Diskussionsteil in den Erkenntnisstand der Fachliteratur eingeordnet und mündet in eine Gestaltungsempfehlung zur Anlage 4 der Fahrerlaubnisverordnung (FeV).

Language: de