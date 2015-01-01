Abstract

Drunk driving offenders with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 1.6 per mill are obliged to submit a medical-psychological report to the responsible driving license authority before a new driving license is issued. A prerequisite for a positive prognosis of fitness to drive is always a stable change of behaviour in dealing with alcohol. There are two basic alternatives for changes: the person concerned could reduce both the frequency of drinking and the quantities drunk in such a way that the alcohol intake becomes manageable and thus controllable. Or the affected person could totally abstain from alcohol and decide on permanent abstinence. This article deals with the tension between "abstinence requirement" and "controlled drinking" and, as a result of an extensive literature analysis and the special risk characteristics of drunk driving offenders, drafts is proposing an evidence-based recommendation for future practice in the context of the assessment and rehabilitation of drivers with severe alcohol-related problems of the hypothesis group A2.



Trunkenheitstäter mit mindestens 1,6 Promille sind verpflichtet, der zuständigen Fahrerlaubnisbehörde vor Neuerteilung der Fahrerlaubnis ein medizinisch-psychologisches Gutachten vorzulegen. Voraussetzung für eine positive Fahreignungsprognose ist stets eine stabile Verhaltensänderung im Umgang mit Alkohol. Dazu gibt es zwei grundsätzliche Alternativen: Der Betroffene kann sowohl die Häufigkeit des Trinkens als auch die Trinkmengen so reduzieren, dass die Alkoholaufnahme überschaubar und damit kontrollierbar wird. Oder der Betroffene kann ganz auf Alkohol verzichten und für sich eine dauerhafte Abstinenz beschließen. Der vorliegende Beitrag setzt sich mit dem Spannungsfeld "Abstinenzforderung" versus "kontrolliertes Trinken" auseinander und entwirft im Ergebnis einer umfangreichen Literaturanalyse und den besonderen Risikomerkmalen von Trunkenheitstätern eine evidenzbasierte Empfehlung für die künftige Verfahrenspraxis im Rahmen der Begutachtung und der Rehabilitation alkoholauffälliger Kraftfahrer. Es wird eine Zieldiversifizierung der bislang mit Abstinenznotwendigkeit ausgestalteten diagnostischen Alkoholhypothese A2 vorgeschlagen.

