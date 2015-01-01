|
Körkel J, Wagner T. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(4): 211-228.
Abstinenz oder kontrolliertes Trinken? Eine evidenzbasierte Betrachtung zur notwendigen Verhaltensänderung bei alkoholauffälligen Kraftfahrern
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
Drunk driving offenders with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 1.6 per mill are obliged to submit a medical-psychological report to the responsible driving license authority before a new driving license is issued. A prerequisite for a positive prognosis of fitness to drive is always a stable change of behaviour in dealing with alcohol. There are two basic alternatives for changes: the person concerned could reduce both the frequency of drinking and the quantities drunk in such a way that the alcohol intake becomes manageable and thus controllable. Or the affected person could totally abstain from alcohol and decide on permanent abstinence. This article deals with the tension between "abstinence requirement" and "controlled drinking" and, as a result of an extensive literature analysis and the special risk characteristics of drunk driving offenders, drafts is proposing an evidence-based recommendation for future practice in the context of the assessment and rehabilitation of drivers with severe alcohol-related problems of the hypothesis group A2.
Language: de