Minge M, Kollra HG, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(4): 193-210.
Hangover auch nach geringen Konsummengen? Aktuelle Befunde aus Alkoholselbsterfahrungsversuchen (ASV)
The authors report the results of a series of alcohol consumption experiments which were conducted between 2017 and 2020. A total of 119 participants consumed alcoholic beverages in a predefined experimental setting. In the end, values of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between 0,0 and 2,74 ‰ were obtained. The following day, participants were asked to report the occurrence and the intensity of hangover symptoms. This finding supports the assumption that also smaller quantities of alcohol can be sufficient for the development of hangover symptoms. The contribution also reports results with respect to influencing factors, such as gender, age, alcohol consumption experience, and sleep quality.
Language: de