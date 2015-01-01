|
Citation
|
Wagner T, Mager N. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(2): 57-68.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Einfluss regionaler Persönlichkeitsunterschiede auf Trinkmotive und Interventionsmaßnahmen bei Trunkenheitstätern
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the present study, the influence of regional personality differences on selected aspects of experience and behaviour among drunk drivers in Germany was examined by means of a secondary analysis of existing data sets based on evaluations of hand files collected from various Fitness to drive assessment centres. According to a theory of regional different personality patterns it was postulated that alcohol offenders in the northern part of Germany develop more often stress-related drinking motives due to a stronger tendency to neuroticism compared to the South of Germany with lower neuroticism values below an imaginary geographical line between Cologne and Munich. This expectation was confirmed with significant results. Furthermore, it could be shown that alcohol offenders in cities prepare more often for the Fitness to drive assessment than do alcohol offenders in rural areas, which was expected due to higher values in the personality scale called openness to new experiences within the urban population. The results were discussed in a differentiated and method-critical manner.
Language: de