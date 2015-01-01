Abstract

Alkyl nitrites (poppers) are abusively consumed due to their muscle-relaxing and aphrodisiac properties. Once in the system, alkyl nitrites are rapidly metabolised to their corresponding alcohol and nitrate. Especially in case of taking just before driving, a remarkable influence on driving safety cannot be dismissed due to possible traffic related side effects (including drowsiness, dizziness and concentrations and attention disorders). Therefore, a self-experiment concerning the detectability of the corresponding alcohols of alkyl nitrites in blood and urine was performed. For this purpose, two individuals inhaled alkyl nitrates in a consumption-typical manner. Subsequently, blood samples were taken at short time intervals and urine samples were collected and analysed for the corresponding alcohols. Alcohol could not be detected in any of the blood or urine samples. This could be due to the short half-life or very low expected concentrations. The result of this experiment as well as the evaluation of suspected cases (of poppers) underline that even in case of a contemporary taking a detection of corresponding alcohols is very unlikely.



===



Alkylnitrite (Poppers) werden aufgrund ihrer muskelrelaxierenden und beschriebenen luststeigernden Wirkeigenschaften missbräuchlich konsumiert. Im Körper werden Alkylnitrite sehr schnell zu ihrem korrespondierenden Alkohol und Nitrat verstoffwechselt. Insbesondere im Falle eines Konsums in engem zeitlichen Zusammenhang mit der Teilnahme am Straßenverkehr ist ein relevanter Einfluss durch diese Substanzen aufgrund von möglichen verkehrsrelevanten Nebenwirkungen (unter anderem Benommenheit, Schwindel sowie Konzentrations- und Aufmerksamkeitsstörungen) nicht von der Hand zu weisen. Daher wurde ein Selbstversuch hinsichtlich der Nachweisbarkeit der korrespondierenden Alkohole der Alkylnitrite im Blut und im Urin durchgeführt. Hierfür haben zwei Probanden Alkylnitrite in einer Konsum-üblichen Dosierung inhaliert. Anschließend wurden den Probanden in kurzen Abständen über einen Zeitraum von etwa 80 Minuten Blutproben entnommen sowie Urinproben asserviert und diese auf die entsprechenden Alkohole untersucht. In keiner der Blut- und Urinproben konnten Alkohole nachgewiesen werden. Dies könnte zum einen auf die kurze Halbwertszeit, zum anderen auf die nur sehr niedrigen zu erwartenden Konzentrationen zurückzuführen sein. Das Resultat dieses Versuches sowie die Evaluierung von Verdachtsfällen (auf Poppers) aus dem Untersuchungsgut der Rechtsmedizin Köln unterstreichen, dass auch im Falle eines entsprechenden Analyseauftrags eine Aufnahme von Poppers analytisch in der Regel nicht nachzuweisen sein wird.

Language: de