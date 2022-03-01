Abstract

This study investigates acceleration behavior and crossing decision of the drivers under increasing time pressure driving conditions. A typical urban route was designed in a fixed-base driving simulator consisting of four signalized intersections with varying time to stop line (4 s and 6 s) and maneuver type (right-turn and go-through). 97 participants' data were obtained under No Time Pressure (NTP), Low Time Pressure (LTP), and High Time Pressure (HTP) driving conditions. The acceleration behavior was examined at the onset of yellow signal in four ways: continuous deceleration, acceleration-deceleration, deceleration-acceleration, and continuous acceleration. A random forest model was used to build an acceleration behavior prediction model for identifying the significant explanatory variables based on variable importance ranking. Further, a Mixed Effects Multinomial Logit (MEML) model was developed using the explanatory variables obtained from a random forest model. Additionally, a generalized linear mixed model was incorporated for estimating the likelihood of crossing an intersection by considering all the explanatory variables. A MEML model result revealed that the odds of adopting acceleration-deceleration, deceleration-acceleration, and continuous acceleration instead of continuous deceleration increased by 63 %, 123 %, and 77 %, respectively under HTP driving conditions. Moreover, the likelihood of crossing a signalized intersection increased by 2.73 times and 4.26 times when the drivers were under LTP and HTP driving conditions, respectively as compared to NTP driving condition. Apart from this, time to stop line (reference: 6 s) and age showed negative association with crossing probability. Overall, the findings from this study revealed that drivers altered their acceleration behavior for executing risky driving decisions under increasing time pressure driving conditions.



Keywords: Dilemma zone

Language: en