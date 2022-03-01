|
Citation
|
Stefanidis KB, Truelove V, Freeman J, Mills L, Nicolls M, Sutherland K, Davey J. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 87: 19-29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
While the ever-expanding proliferation of social media is well documented, the relationship such exposure has upon road rule compliance remains completely unknown. Further, it is not clear as to whether social media independently affects such behaviour, when accounting for the influence of mass media and peers. As a result, this study examined the relative influence of exposure to content that encourages phone use while driving via these three mediums in order to identify the most salient stimuli. A total of 509 participants (aged 17-88 years, M = 33, SD = 17) from the state of Queensland, Australia, were included in this study. Participants completed an online survey, which examined self-reported levels of exposure to material encouraging hand-held mobile phone use while driving from three sources: mass media (e.g., television, movies and gaming), social media, and peer behaviour (descriptive norms).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver distraction; Mass media; Peer influences; Phone use while driving; Social media