Abstract

In essence, driver training involves learning the skills required to drive safely and avoid dangerous events. However, in traditional on-road driver instruction, drivers virtually never accrue experience of the most significant types of events that they are learning to avoid: crashes. One means of providing this experience safely is to present novice drivers with video clips of real crashes, as part of structured learning exercises. A six-week automated online hazard perception training course for drivers, incorporating evidence-based training methods and over a hundred crash clips, was previously found to improve novice drivers' hazard perception skill, which is known to be an important attribute for avoiding crashes. However, since hazard perception was measured using computer-based methods, the possibility remained that the training effect might not transfer to actual driving. We report a randomized control trial in which novice drivers were recruited to assess everyday driving behaviour objectively, using g-force triggered dashcams and GPS trackers installed in their vehicles. On-road data were collected for a one-month baseline period, and for a further two months after half of the sample completed the hazard perception training course. Drivers who completed the course significantly reduced their rate of heavy-braking events, their speeding behaviour, and their rate of over-revving events. These findings support the proposal that a relatively inexpensive and highly scalable hazard perception training intervention can improve on-road driving behaviour, with the clear potential to impact real-world driver safety.

Language: en