Abstract

As e-scooters become more popular, service providers and policymakers are seeking ways to retain the existing customers and encourage them to continue to use e-scooters in the future. In this study, we extend the concepts of the technology acceptance model to identify the factors that affect the intention to continue using e-scooters. We build our findings based on survey data including 2126 shared e-scooter users in Chicago. Using Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modeling, we analyzed the data and 10 proposed hypotheses. Our empirical results substantiate that the proposed model provides a theoretical framework to understand the continuance intention of shared e-scooter users. According to the findings, the most salient factor determining users' decisions is perceived usefulness, followed by perceived reliability. The significance of reliability necessitates taking measures to guarantee the availability of e-scooters in times and places they are needed, particularly for mandatory trips. Additionally, social influence, perceived ease of use, variety seeking, and perceived enjoyment, are evinced to represent the other critical drivers of using e-scooter in the future, and in order of precedence. The insights from this study can assist shared e-scooter operators, transportation planners, and policymakers in making informed decisions and pave the way for a greater inclination to continue using shared e-scooters and move toward smart cities.

