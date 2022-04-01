Abstract

The success of highly automated vehicles (HAVs; SAE Level 4) will depend to a large extent on how well they are accepted by their future passengers. This is especially true for the interaction of these vehicles with other human road users in mixed traffic. In future urban traffic, passengers of HAVs will observe from a passive position how the automated system resolves space-sharing conflicts with crossing vulnerable road users (VRUs; e.g., pedestrians and cyclists) at junctions. For one such crossing-paths conflict, we investigated when passengers would want the HAV to start braking and how much perceived risk passengers accept in the interaction of their vehicle with VRUs. To this end, we conducted 1) an online video study (N = 118), 2) a driving simulator study (N = 28), and 3) a human&vehicle-in-the-loop (Hu&ViL) study at a test site (N = 10). We varied the speed of the HAV (30 km/h vs. 50 km/h), the type (cyclist vs. pedestrian), and crossing direction of the VRU (left vs. right). During the approach to the junction, passengers' task was to trigger the HAV's braking maneuver, in a first trial at the point they considered ideal and in a second trial at the last point they still considered safe enough to decelerate and come to a stop at the stop line. For each braking maneuver, we analyzed the HAV's distance and time-to-arrival (TTA) to the VRU at braking onset, as well as passengers' perceived risk in the VRU interaction. The results showed that most passengers preferred harmless interactions with VRUs (at the ideal braking onset time), and accepted unpleasant, but not dangerous interactions at most (at the last acceptable braking onset time).



METHODologically, the results were very similar in the three different environments (online, driving simulator, real vehicle). These results clearly show that, in addition to the technical considerations of safe automated driving, passengers' perception and evaluation of HAV driving behavior should also be taken into account to achieve a satisfying level of acceptance of these vehicles.

Language: en