Abstract

Using survey data collected among residents in Beijing, this paper presents an investigation of the difference in travel satisfaction between dockless bike-sharing and other travel modes. The effects of individual, spatial and trip attributes on travel satisfaction with dockless bike-sharing are also identified. Our analysis adds to the empirical support for higher satisfaction with trips by dockless bike-sharing than trips by private bicycles. The assess time for shared bicycles is negatively associated with travel satisfaction with dockless bike-sharing. In addition, travelers have higher satisfaction with dockless bike-sharing when used as the primary mode than as the first-mile/last-mile solution. Travel-related attitudes tend to play a more significant role in travel satisfaction with dockless bike-sharing than residential built environment. Travelers with a preference for bicycles and public transport and those who value the health or environmental influence of travel tend to evaluate dockless bike-sharing travel as more satisfying.

