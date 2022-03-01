|
Citation
|
Mix R, Hurtubia R, Raveau S. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 160: 126-142.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Bike-sharing systems (BSS) have arisen worldwide as an attractive and sustainable travel alternative. As these systems have shown positive effects in reducing congestion and emissions, it is relevant to properly analyze their potential implementation in different contexts. Evidence has shown that BSS can only provide benefits when their network is adequately designed, in order to capture ridership and generate demand. This study proposes an integrated approach to model the demand of bike-sharing trips and the optimal location of stations in the system, based on built environment and accessibility-based variables. The methodology consists of two steps. On the first step, trip generation models are estimated through multiple regressions for different types of trips and periods of the week. On the second step, maximum demand coverage models are developed to allocate the BSS stations, according to the trip generation models and to different proposed scenarios. To test the proposed methodology, information from the BSS of Santiago de Chile is used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accessibility; Bike-sharing systems; Built Environment; Location-allocation models; Transportation demand models