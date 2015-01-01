|
Citation
Aldy K, Du T, Weaver MM, Roth B, Cao DJ. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35603994
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Exposure to single-use detergent sacs (SUDS), or laundry pods, have declined in the pediatric population between 2015 and 2018. Older adult exposures are less well described, and it is unclear if there is an increased risk of unintentional exposure to SUDS in older adults, especially in those with dementia. This study aims to review SUDS exposures in adults greater than 60-year-old between 2012 and 2020.
Language: en
Keywords
detergent capsules; laundry pod exposure; Laundry pods; liquid laundry detergent; single-use detergent sacs