Journal Article

Citation

Haasz M, Boggs JM, Beidas RS, Betz ME. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpeds.2022.05.029

PMID

35605644

Abstract

In 2020, firearm injuries were the leading cause of death in Americans 18 years old and younger, accounting for 3,230 children's deaths (63% homicide; 30% suicide; 4% unintentional injury, 2% undetermined). This has increased over the last two years concurrent with a surge in firearm purchases and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Firearms are the most lethal method of suicide attempt with a case fatality rate of 90%; they account for 42% of suicide deaths among those <19 years of age. Triple-safe storage practices (storing firearms locked and unloaded with ammunition stored separately) are protective, with simulation models demonstrating that even a modest increase in safe storage could lead to decreased rates of suicide and unintentional injury among children and adolescents. The role of safe storage in preventing assaultive injuries has not been established, though we would also expect these to decrease if youth have decreased access to firearms in the home.


Language: en

Keywords

injury prevention; evidence-based practice; firearm counseling; firearm safety

