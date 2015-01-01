Abstract

The purpose of this study is to investigate the antecedents of road rage in Bangkok, Thailand. To identify the antecedents of road rage in Bangkok, this study proposed four factors effecting antecedents of road rage. These factors include; frustration level, aggressive behavior, personality disorder and cultural norms. For this purpose, data collection is made by conducting a survey in Bangkok, Thailand. The 5-point Likert scale is used for data collection among the people involved in road rage. Partial Least Square-Structural Equation Modeling (PLS-SEM) is employed for data analysis. It is found that; aggressive behavior of the people leads to the individual road rage behavior. Furthermore, personality disorder also causes to increase the intention of individual road rage behavior. It is also observed from the results, culture norms also have the potential to promote individual road rage behavior. However, frustration level of an individual has no effect. Thus, this study identified that; aggressive behavior, personality disorder and cultural norms are the major antecedents of individual road rage behavior in Bangkok, Thailand.

