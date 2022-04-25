Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the clinical features of laser pointer-related retinal injuries among children and gain insight into the general public awareness around laser pointer use.



METHODS: This was a retrospective case series of 9 children (12 eyes) with laser pointer-related retinal injury from a United Kingdom tertiary ophthalmology unit and a prospective survey of laser pointer use and awareness among children and parents presenting to the hospital eye service for other eye conditions.



RESULTS: Within the case series, 67% of patients were asymptomatic on presentation. A mean follow-up of 25.6 months showed that structural changes persisted in all cases, and in one case, there was progression in the macula lesion size. One case presented with secondary choroidal neovascular membrane, requiring intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor injections. A survey showed that 9% of children admitted to having played with laser pointers and 13% of parents were aware of their children playing with laser pointers. Only one-third of children and parents were aware of laws regulating laser pointers. Most parents (96%) agreed that there needs to be increased awareness regarding laser pointers' effect on vision.



CONCLUSIONS: This study has highlighted that although children may be asymptomatic at presentation, there is usually permanent structural damage to the macula, and complications such as secondary choroidal neovascular membrane can develop years later. The survey found a relatively high incidence of laser pointer use with little awareness of the regulation laws. There is an urgent need to establish more robust measures to improve public awareness and regulations around laser pointers. [J Pediatr Ophthalmol Strabismus. 20XX;X(X):XX-XX.].

