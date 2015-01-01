Abstract

BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a common intoxication and many people die yearly due to CO poisoning and preconditioning agents attenuate brain and cardiac injury caused by intoxication. It is critical to fully understand the efficacy of new methods to directly target the toxic effect of CO, such as conditioning agents, which are currently under development. This study aims to systematically investigate current evidence from animal experiments and the effects of administration preconditions in acute and late phases after CO poisoning on cardiotoxicity and neurotoxicity.



METHODS: Four databases (PubMed, Embase, Scopus, and Web of Science) were systematically searched without language restrictions, and hand searching was conducted until November 2021. We included studies that compare preconditioning agents with the control group after CO poisoning in animals. The SYRCLE RoB tool was used for risk of bias assessments.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven studies were included in the study. Erythropoietin, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GCSF), hydrogen-rich saline, and N-butylphthalide (NBP) were found to have positive effects on reducing neurotoxicity and cardiotoxicity. As other preconditions have fewer studies, no valuable results can be deduced. Most of the studies were unclear for sources of bias.



DISCUSSION: Administration of the examined preconditioning agents including NBP, hydrogen-rich saline, and GCSF in acute and late phases could attenuate neurotoxicity and cardiotoxicity of CO poisoned animals. For a better understanding of mechanisms and activities, and finding new and effective preconditioning agents, further preclinical and clinical studies should be performed to analyze the effects of preconditioning agents.

Language: en