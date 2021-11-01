Abstract

Cycling is one of the sustainable forms of transport that has a positive impact on health and the environment. Cycling tourism is becoming increasingly popular and it contributes a significant portion to tourism revenues. Cycle tourists are ideal for the development of rural and outlying areas. Croatia has numerous advantages for the development of this type of tourism, such as cultural and historical heritage, climate, environment etc. Research has shown that cycling tourism is only meagrely developed in Croatia. Analysis of four counties in Croatia has shown that the weighted average number of accommodation establishments per route/path is 0.90 i.e. that, on average, there is less than one establishment per route/path. It has also shown that the weighted average number of accommodation establishments per 100 kilometres of cycle path is 2.80, which means that, on average, there is one accommodation establishment per 35.71 kilometres and that the weighted average route length for all of the observed counties together is 32.26 kilometres.

Language: en