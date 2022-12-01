Abstract

The aim of the paper is to investigate of differences in driving behavior between Greece and Palestine (West Bank Area) via applied of AUTH drivers' questionnaire (ADQ) on different categories of drivers through the analysis of exploratory factor analysis (EFA) based on the structure of four factors. Data were collected from the driver' participants randomly for each country to assess the diversity of drivers behavior and performance. The analysis stage included descriptive analysis, statistical tests, EFA, and logistic regression analysis. The study found that there was a difference in the distribution of the participants according to socio-demographic data and was statistically significant between their responses. The EFA results supported the distinction between the behaviors of drivers in both countries depending on the factors that emerged. The study suggested the names of the factors considering to the question groups, which included commitment of traffic rules and safe driver behavior, driving errors and ordinary violation, weather conditions and daytime, and essential supplies and financial status. The study concluded that road accidents are affecting due to the diversity of drivers' countries. In addition, the ADQ is appropriate to use and analysis of data according to the proposed set of factors and for evaluating the difference between countries in terms of driver behavior.

